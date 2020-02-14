ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,803 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2,288.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period.

SMDV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,408 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

