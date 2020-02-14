ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 20,795,211 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.