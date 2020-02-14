Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

LON PFG opened at GBX 474.80 ($6.25) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 458.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 428.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

