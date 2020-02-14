Proxeus (XES) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Proxeus has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. Proxeus has a market cap of $1.20 million and $382.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.03511099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00249898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00148446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

