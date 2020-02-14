PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Raised to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

PUTKY opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and Komatsu Forest names to cover works in mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sector, as well as for material handling and transportation; and offers services in the areas of field consultation, optimum fleet recommendation, machine inspection program, heavy equipment monitoring program, remanufacturing and reconditioning, and training for mechanic and operator.

