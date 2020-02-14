Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.42. 27,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.