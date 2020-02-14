Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,681,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 212,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $292.11. 27,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.04 and a 200-day moving average of $266.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.