Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.44. 4,011,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

