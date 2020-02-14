Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.14 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 415.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 62.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPO. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

XPO traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $95.43. 29,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,534. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.26. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

