Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 483 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.37.

In other Qorvo news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,734 shares of company stock worth $414,692 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

