Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,865.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,500 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,922,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.85. 385,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.76. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $199.53 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

