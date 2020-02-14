Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 108,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.