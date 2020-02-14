Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
PLSE opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
