Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32, 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 20,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

