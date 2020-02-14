PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. PVH also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 9.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.65.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 863,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.