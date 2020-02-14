PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. PVH also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 9.45 EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $89.37. 863,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. PVH has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.65.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

