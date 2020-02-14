Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $42.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

