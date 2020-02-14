Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

AKAM stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after buying an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

