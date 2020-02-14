Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $22,071,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 883.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

