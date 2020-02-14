Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.57.

NYSE:MLM opened at $262.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $180.81 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.85. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,391,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,530,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,633,000 after buying an additional 58,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

