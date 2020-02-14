Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Increased by Analyst

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDR. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.31. 3,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,237. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 205,935 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 204,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

