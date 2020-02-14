Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Trading Down 45.5%

Q2Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:QPWR)’s stock price dropped 45.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR)

Q2Earth, Inc, together with its subsidiary, focuses on the manufacture and sale of compost and engineered soils in the United States. Its products are used in the agriculture, horticulture, construction, landscape, site restoration, sod and turf, land reclamation, and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Q2Power Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Q2Earth, Inc in June 2017.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.