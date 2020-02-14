Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2020 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

DRI opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

