Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.24. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 137,129 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

