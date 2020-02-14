Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,251 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $411,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 304,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 141,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. 43,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,709. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -185.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

