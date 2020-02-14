Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.37.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,734 shares of company stock valued at $414,692. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,453,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Qorvo by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 176,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.