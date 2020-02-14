Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

QLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.08. 750,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $38,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,801,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock worth $2,445,695. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 4,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 152,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qualys by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Qualys by 54.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 636.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

