Quanta Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $606.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.98 or 0.06157244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00128229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.