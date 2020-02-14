Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and GOPAX. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

