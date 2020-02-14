Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $820,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock traded down $22.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,127.55. 1,469,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,921.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,063.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

