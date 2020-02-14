Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,360. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

