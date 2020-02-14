Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

