Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Quidel has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27.

Several research firms have commented on QDEL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

