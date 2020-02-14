QUINADS (QUIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $35,563.00 and $5.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00440865 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007593 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012369 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001506 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

