Ra International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Up 3.9%

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.85 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), approximately 28,532 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.39.

In other Ra International Group news, insider Andrew Bolter bought 15,715 shares of Ra International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £5,500.25 ($7,235.27).

RA International Group PLC provides remote site services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It offers civil and general construction services; operation and maintenance services, such as facilities management and maintenance, plant and equipment operation and maintenance, and vehicle fleet operation and maintenance; integrated facilities management services, including camp management, food supply and catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, waste management, and ground maintenance; and accommodation services.

