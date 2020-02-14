Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its FY 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.67 million.Radware also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.84 EPS.
NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.98.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
