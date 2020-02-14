Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.67 million.Radware also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

