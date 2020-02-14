Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% to ~$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.61 million.Radware also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.84-0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. BidaskClub raised Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Radware has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

