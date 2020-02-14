Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% to ~$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.61 million.Radware also updated its FY 2020
IntraDay guidance to 0.84-0.84 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. BidaskClub raised Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Radware has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.98.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
