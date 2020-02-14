Ralph Lauren’s (RL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of RL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.84. 883,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,132. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

