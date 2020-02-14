Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rapid7 by 74.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.