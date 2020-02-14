Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 2,099 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,995.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 727,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Illumina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 665,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.38. 2,180,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,531. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.