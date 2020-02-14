Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. 597,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,987. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $108.25.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.