Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after buying an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $36,819,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,104. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $194.81 and a twelve month high of $304.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.