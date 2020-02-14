Rational Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $75.85. 34,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,551. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

