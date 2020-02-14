Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 570.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.07. The stock had a trading volume of 659,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,567. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.