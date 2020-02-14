Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 627,563 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $33,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $27,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. 60,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

