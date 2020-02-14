Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 3,535 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 688.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 231.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 568,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 401,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 279,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,142 shares of company stock worth $5,920,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

