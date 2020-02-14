Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after buying an additional 1,222,361 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,152,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $37,639,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 81,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,340. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $71.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

