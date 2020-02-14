Rational Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.57. 794,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,916. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 151.02, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.07.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,123,077.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $889,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,247 shares of company stock worth $50,648,522. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

