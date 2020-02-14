Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $93.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.