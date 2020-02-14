Rational Advisors LLC Sells 9,188 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.30. 160,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

