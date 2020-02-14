Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

